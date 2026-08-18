Strengthen your ribcage with these exercises
What's the story
Ribcage flexibility is important for breathing and overall upper body mobility. It can improve posture and lessen the risk of injuries. Including certain exercises in your routine can improve ribcage flexibility, making you more agile and less prone to injuries. Here are five exercises that can help you achieve a more flexible ribcage.
Tip 1
Thoracic spine rotation
Thoracic spine rotation is an excellent exercise to increase ribcage flexibility.
Sit on the floor with your legs crossed, and place one hand behind your head.
Rotate your torso to one side, keeping your hips stable, and return to the center.
Repeat on both sides for several repetitions.
This movement helps loosen up the muscles around the ribs, promoting better mobility.
Tip 2
Cat-Cow stretch
The cat-cow stretch is a dynamic movement that increases spinal flexibility and ribcage expansion.
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow position), then exhale as you round it (cat position).
This exercise promotes full range of motion in the spine, which indirectly benefits the ribs.
Tip 3
Side bends with reach
Side bends with reach target oblique muscles while promoting ribcage flexibility.
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, arms overhead.
Slowly bend to one side, reaching over with the opposite hand for added stretch.
Alternate sides after each repetition.
This exercise improves lateral flexibility of the torso, which is important for a flexible ribcage.
Tip 4
Seated forward bend
The seated forward bend is a simple yet effective way to stretch out the entire back and ribs.
Sit on the floor with legs extended in front of you.
Inhale deeply, then exhale as you lean forward from your hips, reaching towards your toes or shins without straining yourself.
Hold for a few breaths before releasing.
Tip 5
Standing chest opener
Standing chest openers help expand the chest area while increasing ribcage flexibility at the same time.
Stand tall with feet hip-width apart, clasp hands behind the back, and gently pull shoulders down and back.
Lift the chest upward, opening up the front body and allowing the ribs to expand fully with each breath taken during the exercise.