Turn lotus root into these amazing dishes

Dish 1

Lotus root stir-fry delight

Lotus root stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that highlights the natural crunchiness of the lotus root. Sliced thinly, the lotus root is stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and soy sauce. The dish is often seasoned with garlic and ginger for an added depth of flavor. It can be served as a side or main dish with rice or noodles.