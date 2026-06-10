Turn lotus root into these amazing dishes
What's the story
Lotus root, a versatile ingredient, is a staple in Asian cuisines. Its crunchy texture and subtle flavor make it an ideal addition to a variety of dishes. Be it soups or stir-fries, lotus root can be a delightful addition to your meals. Here are five Asian dishes that highlight the unique qualities of lotus root, giving you a taste of its culinary potential.
Dish 1
Lotus root stir-fry delight
Lotus root stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that highlights the natural crunchiness of the lotus root. Sliced thinly, the lotus root is stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and soy sauce. The dish is often seasoned with garlic and ginger for an added depth of flavor. It can be served as a side or main dish with rice or noodles.
Dish 2
Spicy lotus root chips
Spicy lotus root chips are a popular snack in many Asian countries. The slices are thinly cut and fried until crispy, and then tossed with spices like chili powder and salt. These chips offer a spicy kick, along with the natural sweetness of the lotus root. They make for an excellent appetizer or snack option.
Dish 3
Lotus root soup with mushrooms
Lotus root soup with mushrooms is a comforting dish that combines earthy flavors with the subtle sweetness of lotus root. The soup usually has slices of lotus root simmered with shiitake mushrooms in a savory broth flavored with soy sauce and sesame oil. This hearty soup can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a larger meal.
Dish 4
Braised lotus root in soy sauce
Braised lotus root in soy sauce is another traditional favorite. The lotus slices are braised slowly in soy sauce, sugar, and spices until they soak in all the flavors. The result is tender yet firm pieces that go well with steamed rice or noodles.
Dish 5
Sweet and sour lotus root curry
Sweet and sour lotus root curry gives an interesting twist by mixing sweet and tangy flavors with aromatic spices like cumin and coriander powder. The curry has chunks of tenderized lotus roots cooked in coconut milk-based gravy, mixed with tamarind paste for tanginess, along with sugar for sweetness balance.