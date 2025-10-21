The nutrient-packed flour transforming everyday recipes

Lotus seed flour, a versatile ingredient, is becoming a household name for its health benefits and culinary versatility. Prepared from dried lotus seeds, the flour is packed with protein and fiber, making it a great addition to a healthy diet. Here are five innovative recipes that showcase the unique qualities of lotus seed flour. From breakfast to dessert, these dishes show how adaptable this ingredient can be.

Dish 1 Lotus seed pancakes with berries Lotus seed pancakes offer a nutritious twist on the classic breakfast dish. Just mix lotus seed flour with milk, a pinch of salt, and milk to get a smooth batter. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. Top with fresh berries and maple syrup for added flavor and sweetness. This dish gives you a protein boost while keeping your morning routine exciting.

Dish 2 Savory lotus seed flatbreads Savory flatbreads made with lotus seed flour are perfect for any meal of the day. Combine lotus seed flour with water, olive oil, and spices like cumin or coriander to form a dough. Roll out into thin rounds and cook on a skillet until lightly browned on both sides. These flatbreads can be served alongside curries or used as wraps for sandwiches.

Dish 3 Creamy lotus seed pudding Lotus seed pudding is an indulgent dessert that highlights the natural creaminess of this unique ingredient. To prepare it, cook milk with sugar until it thickens slightly, then stir in lotus seed flour to achieve the desired consistency. Add vanilla extract for flavor enhancement before serving warm or chilled, as per preference.

Dish 4 Crunchy lotus seed cookies For those who love crunchy snacks, lotus seed cookies are just the thing. Mix butter, sugar, vanilla essence, and lotus seed flour to make a dough. Shape into small rounds and bake at 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown. These cookies are a delicious way to relish the unique taste of lotus seeds, making them a perfect snack for any time of the day.