Never tried lotus seeds? Start with these tasty recipes
What's the story
Lotus seeds, a staple in many Asian cuisines, are known for their nutritional benefits and versatility in cooking. They can be used in both sweet and savory dishes, adding a unique texture and flavor. Here are five delightful recipes that showcase the potential of lotus seeds in creating delicious meals. From soups to desserts, these recipes highlight the adaptability of lotus seeds in various culinary creations.
Dish 1
Lotus seed soup with almonds
Lotus seed soup with almonds is a comforting dish that combines the creaminess of almonds with the subtle flavor of lotus seeds.
To prepare this soup, soak lotus seeds overnight and cook them until soft.
Blend the cooked seeds with almonds and water to make a smooth paste.
Simmer the mixture on low heat until it thickens slightly.
This soup can be enjoyed warm as a nourishing snack or dessert.
Dish 2
Sweet lotus seed porridge
Sweet lotus seed porridge is an easy-to-make breakfast option that can be prepared with minimal ingredients.
Cook soaked lotus seeds in water until they become tender. Add sugar or honey for sweetness, and continue cooking until the mixture reaches a porridge-like consistency.
You can also add dried fruits like raisins or dates for extra flavor and texture.
Dish 3
Savory lotus seed stir-fry
For those who prefer savory dishes, try making a stir-fry with lotus seeds.
Start by sautéing garlic and ginger in oil until fragrant. Add cooked lotus seeds, along with vegetables like bell peppers or broccoli.
Season with soy sauce, and stir-fry everything together until heated through.
This dish makes for an excellent side or main course when served over rice.
Dish 4
Creamy lotus seed pudding
Creamy lotus seed pudding is an indulgent dessert that highlights the natural creaminess of lotus seeds when blended well.
First, cook soaked lotus seeds until soft, then blend them into a smooth paste with milk or coconut milk.
Sweeten this mixture with sugar or honey, and simmer gently on low heat until thickened into a pudding-like texture.
Dish 5
Crispy lotus seed snacks
Crispy snacks made from roasted lotus seeds provide crunchiness without added oiliness, making them perfect as healthy munchies anytime during the day.
Simply roast pre-soaked and dried-out completely, then season lightly with salt, pepper, or spices of choice, and enjoy the satisfying crunchiness with every bite taken!