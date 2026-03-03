Try these recipes using lotus seeds

Lotus seeds, also known as makhana, are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. These seeds are not only nutritious but also add a unique texture and flavor to the dishes. From savory snacks to sweet treats, lotus seeds can be used in various recipes that showcase their versatility. Here are five delicious dishes that highlight the culinary potential of lotus seeds.

Dish 1 Spicy roasted lotus seeds Spicy roasted lotus seeds make for a crunchy snack, perfect for those who love a little heat. To prepare them, roast the lotus seeds in a pan until they turn golden brown. Add spices like chili powder, turmeric, and salt to taste. Toss well to coat the seeds evenly with the spices. This snack is not just tasty but also packed with protein and fiber.

Dish 2 Creamy lotus seed pudding Lotus seed pudding is a creamy dessert that is easy to make and delicious to have. Cook lotus seeds with milk until they soften, then blend them into a smooth mixture. Sweeten with sugar or honey and add cardamom for flavoring. This pudding is perfect for those who like desserts without heavy ingredients.

Dish 3 Savory lotus seed curry For a hearty meal, try making savory lotus seed curry. Cook onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander in oil until fragrant. Add cooked lotus seeds and simmer in the mixture so they soak up all the flavors of the spices. Serve this curry with rice or flatbread for a wholesome meal.

Dish 4 Sweet lotus seed halwa Sweet lotus seed halwa is an indulgent treat that combines the rich flavors of ghee, sugar, and cardamom with the subtle taste of lotus seeds. Roast the seeds in ghee until golden brown, then add sugar and cardamom powder while stirring continuously until thickened into a halwa-like consistency.