Lotus seeds: 5 dishes you'll love

Lotus seeds, or makhana, are a staple in many Asian cuisines. These seeds are not only healthy but also versatile, making them a great addition to a variety of dishes. They are low in calories and high in protein, making them a great snacking option. Here are five delicious Asian dishes that use lotus seeds, giving you a taste of the culinary potential of this unique ingredient.

Dish 1 Sweet lotus seed soup Sweet lotus seed soup is a popular dessert in China. The dish is prepared by simmering lotus seeds with rock sugar and water until it thickens into a sweet paste. It is often enjoyed warm and can be garnished with goji berries or dried fruits for added flavor. This comforting soup is believed to have health benefits, such as improving digestion and promoting relaxation.

Dish 2 Spicy lotus seed stir-fry Spicy lotus seed stir-fry is a savory dish that combines the crunchiness of lotus seeds with bold spices. The seeds are stir-fried with garlic, chili peppers, and soy sauce for an intense flavor profile. This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles and makes for an exciting change from regular stir-fried vegetables.

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Dish 3 Lotus seed congee Lotus seed congee is a comforting rice porridge popular in many Asian countries. The dish is prepared by cooking rice and lotus seeds together until they reach a creamy consistency. It can be served plain or topped with scallions or sesame oil for added depth of flavor. Often eaten as breakfast or during illness recovery, this dish is nourishing and easy on the stomach.

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Dish 4 Roasted lotus seed snack Roasted lotus seed snack is an easy-to-make treat that highlights the natural crunchiness of the seeds. The seeds are lightly seasoned with salt or spices and roasted until crispy. This snack can be enjoyed on its own or as part of a trail mix. It makes for a healthy alternative to traditional snacks like chips or crackers.