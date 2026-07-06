Lotus stem curry brings an exotic twist to traditional curries

Turn lotus stem into delicious meals

By Vinita Jain 12:37 pm Jul 06, 202612:37 pm

What's the story

Lotus stems are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the most mundane of dishes. With their crunchy texture and mild flavor, they are perfect for a variety of culinary experiments. Here, we list five innovative ways to use lotus stems in your cooking, giving you a chance to explore new flavors and textures in your meals.