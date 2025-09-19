Love ajwain? You'll enjoy these dishes

Ajwain, or carom seeds, is a staple in many kitchens for its unique flavor and digestive properties. This tiny seed can elevate the taste of several dishes, making them more aromatic and flavorful. Here are five ajwain-infused recipes that are not just easy to make but also delicious. Each recipe highlights the versatility of ajwain, making it an essential ingredient in your cooking repertoire.

Dish 1 Ajwain paratha delight Ajwain paratha is a simple yet flavorful flatbread that goes well with any meal. To make this dish, knead wheat flour with water, salt, and crushed ajwain seeds into a dough. Roll out small portions into flatbreads and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. The aroma of ajwain makes these parathas irresistible, and they taste great with yogurt or pickles.

Dish 2 Spiced ajwain rice Spiced ajwain rice is an aromatic rice dish that goes well with any curry or can be eaten on its own. Start by cooking basmati rice till fluffy. In another pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, finely chopped onions, and green chilies. Once the onions turn golden brown, add crushed ajwain seeds and cooked rice. Toss gently to mix everything well without breaking the rice grains.

Dish 3 Ajwain-flavored lentil soup Ajwain-flavored lentil soup is a comforting dish that warms you up on chilly days. Boil red lentils till soft in water with turmeric powder. In a separate pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, followed by chopped garlic cloves and grated ginger. Add crushed ajwain seeds for flavoring before mixing it all into the boiled lentils along with salt to taste.

Dish 4 Crispy ajwaini potato wedges Crispy ajwaini potato wedges make for an excellent snack or side dish for any meal. Cut potatoes into wedges, coat them with olive oil, sprinkle salt, pepper powder, and generously dust with ajwain powder before baking at high temperature until crispy outside yet tender inside.