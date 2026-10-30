Apricot lovers, you need to try these recipes
What's the story
Apricots are a versatile fruit that can add a unique flavor to various dishes. Whether you want to try something new or simply enjoy the taste of apricots, these five recipes offer delightful ways to incorporate this fruit into your meals. From sweet desserts to savory treats, apricots can be the star ingredient that elevates your culinary creations. Here are five apricot-based recipes for you to try.
Tart delight
Apricot almond tart
An apricot almond tart is a perfect blend of sweet and nutty flavors.
For this recipe, you need a pastry crust, fresh apricots, almond flour, sugar, butter, and vanilla extract.
Spread the almond flour on the crust, arrange halved apricots on top, and bake until golden brown.
The result is a delicious tart that goes well with tea or coffee.
Spicy sweet mix
Apricot chutney
Apricot chutney is an amazing way to spice up your meals with a sweet and spicy kick.
For this chutney, cook diced apricots with onions, ginger, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and spices like cumin and coriander. Let it simmer until thickened.
This chutney goes well with sandwiches or as a side with rice dishes.
Sweet snack
Apricot oatmeal cookies
Apricot oatmeal cookies make for a healthy snack option, with dried apricots adding natural sweetness.
Mix oats, flour, baking soda, butter or oil, brown sugar or honey for sweetness, and chopped dried apricots.
Bake until golden brown for chewy cookies that are perfect for snacking anytime during the day.
Refreshing breakfast
Apricot smoothie bowl
An apricot smoothie bowl makes for a refreshing breakfast option loaded with nutrients.
Blend fresh or frozen apricots with bananas and yogurt or plant-based milk until smooth.
Pour into a bowl, and top with granola and fresh fruit slices like strawberries or kiwi for added texture and flavor.
Flavorful topping
Apricot glaze for grilled vegetables
An apricot glaze can add a delightful twist to grilled vegetables.
To make this glaze, combine apricot preserves, soy sauce, honey, and a dash of lemon juice in a small saucepan. Heat gently until the mixture is smooth.
Brush it over your favorite vegetables before grilling them to caramelize the glaze, enhancing their natural sweetness and adding a rich flavor.