5 delicious ways to cook with asparagus

Asparagus is a versatile vegetable that can be easily incorporated into a number of dishes, giving you a unique taste and texture. Its subtle flavor goes with a number of ingredients, making it a favorite among foodies. Here are five creative ways to use asparagus in your meals. From appetizers to main courses, these ideas will help you enjoy this nutritious vegetable in new ways.

Dish 1 Asparagus and lemon risotto Asparagus and lemon risotto is a creamy dish that highlights the delicate flavor of asparagus. The rice is slowly cooked with vegetable broth until creamy, and then tossed with fresh lemon juice and zest for added brightness. Tender asparagus pieces are folded into the risotto towards the end of cooking, giving a pop of color and crunch. This dish makes for an elegant side or main course.

Dish 2 Grilled asparagus skewers with herbs Grilled asparagus skewers are a simple yet delicious way to enjoy this vegetable. Simply thread whole spears onto skewers, brush with olive oil, and sprinkle with your choice of herbs, like rosemary or thyme. Grill until slightly charred for an added depth of flavor. These skewers make for a great appetizer or side dish at any gathering.

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Dish 3 Asparagus pesto pasta Asparagus pesto pasta is an innovative take on traditional pesto by adding blanched asparagus to the mix. Blend cooked asparagus with basil leaves, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil for a vibrant green sauce that coats pasta beautifully. The nutty flavor of pine nuts complements the earthiness of the asparagus, making this dish both nutritious and satisfying.

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Dish 4 Roasted asparagus salad with feta cheese Roasted asparagus salad with feta cheese is perfect for those who love contrasting flavors in their salads. Roast the spears until tender and slightly caramelized, then toss them with mixed greens, crumbled feta cheese, walnuts or almonds, and a light vinaigrette dressing. The creamy feta balances the natural bitterness of the roasted asparagus while giving you protein.