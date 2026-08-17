5 unusual ways to add avocado to your meals
What's the story
Avocados are the most versatile fruit, adding a creamy texture and rich flavor to a range of dishes. Not only are they delicious, but they are also loaded with healthy fats and nutrients. From breakfast to dessert, avocados can be used in several recipes. Here are five unique avocado dishes that will take your culinary experience to the next level.
Dish 1
Avocado chocolate mousse
Avocado chocolate mousse is a rich and creamy dessert that combines ripe avocados, cocoa powder, sweetener, and vanilla extract.
The result is a smooth, velvety mousse that tastes indulgent without the guilt of added sugars or dairy.
This dish is perfect for those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth while reaping the health benefits of avocados.
Dish 2
Spicy avocado hummus
Spicy avocado hummus adds a twist to the classic chickpea dip by adding ripe avocados and spices like cayenne pepper or jalapeños.
The creamy texture of the avocado blends perfectly with the chickpeas, giving you a smooth dip with a kick.
This hummus goes well with pita bread or fresh vegetables for an exciting snack.
Dish 3
Avocado pasta sauce
Avocado pasta sauce is an easy, no-cook alternative to traditional sauces.
Blending ripe avocados with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and herbs gives you a creamy sauce that coats pasta beautifully.
This dish is not just quick to make but also light yet satisfying, a perfect choice for busy weeknights.
Dish 4
Avocado salad dressing
An avocado salad dressing is a healthy alternative to store-bought options loaded with preservatives and artificial ingredients.
By blending avocados with lime juice, cilantro, and spices, you get a creamy dressing that adds flavor without compromising on health benefits.
It goes well with leafy greens or as a marinade for grilled vegetables.
Dish 5
Avocado ice cream
Avocado ice cream gives you an unexpected twist on traditional frozen desserts by adding ripe avocados into the mix.
The result? A creamy treat that's both refreshing and nutritious.
It's made without any dairy products or refined sugars.
Just blend ripe avocados with coconut milk or almond milk, along with natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, before freezing for an unforgettable dessert experience.