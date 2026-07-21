Enjoy the rain with these tasty banana recipes
What's the story
Bananas are one of the most versatile fruits, especially during the monsoon season. They are available year-round and can be used in a number of recipes that are both delicious and comforting. The rain makes you crave warm, hearty dishes, and bananas can be a great addition to your meals. Here are five banana-based recipes that will make your monsoon experience even better.
Crispy treats
Banana fritters delight
Banana fritters are a popular snack during the monsoon.
To make them, mash ripe bananas and mix them with flour, sugar, and spices like cinnamon or cardamom.
Shape the mixture into small patties, and deep-fry until golden brown.
These fritters are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making them an ideal accompaniment with a cup of hot tea.
Breakfast comfort
Creamy banana porridge
Banana porridge is a warm breakfast option that is both filling and nutritious.
Cook oats or rice in milk or water until soft, then add mashed bananas for natural sweetness.
You can also add nuts or seeds for extra texture and flavor.
This porridge will keep you energized throughout the morning while keeping you cozy on chilly monsoon days.
Sweet indulgence
Spiced banana tea cake
Spiced banana tea cake is an easy-to-make dessert that goes well with evening tea.
Mix mashed bananas with flour, baking powder, sugar, and spices like nutmeg or cloves to prepare the batter.
Bake it until it is done, and enjoy its moist texture and rich flavor.
This cake is an ideal way to use overripe bananas while treating yourself to something sweet.
Fluffy stacks
Banana pancakes with a twist
Banana pancakes are an easy twist on traditional pancakes by adding mashed bananas to the batter.
The result? Fluffy stacks that are naturally sweetened without additional sugar.
Top them off with honey or maple syrup for added sweetness, if you like.
These pancakes make for a delightful breakfast option during rainy mornings when you want something comforting yet simple.
Unique flavors
Savory banana curry
For those who like savory dishes, banana curry is an interesting option.
Cook sliced ripe but firm bananas with spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander, and chili powder in coconut milk until tender.
Serve hot with steamed rice or flatbread.
This dish brings together the sweetness of bananas with aromatic spices, creating a unique flavor combination that is perfect for monsoon meals.