5 amazing Indian potato recipes you'll love
What's the story
Batata, or potatoes, are a staple in most Indian kitchens. They are versatile, inexpensive, and can be used to make a variety of dishes. From street food to festive treats, batata is at the heart of many recipes. Here are some beloved Indian batata dishes that highlight the diversity and creativity of Indian cuisine.
Dish 1
Batata vada: A street food favorite
Batata vada is a popular street food from Maharashtra.
The dish consists of spicy mashed potatoes coated in gram flour and deep-fried until golden brown.
It is usually served with pav (bread) and chutneys.
The vada is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, making it an all-time favorite among street food lovers.
Dish 2
Aloo paratha: A North Indian delight
Aloo paratha is another North Indian favorite that features stuffed flatbreads with spiced mashed potatoes.
The dough is rolled out, filled with a potato mixture, and cooked on a griddle with ghee or oil.
Aloo parathas are usually served with curd, pickles, and are perfect for breakfast or lunch.
Dish 3
Batata bhaji: A simple side dish
Batata bhaji is a simple yet flavorful side dish made by sautéing sliced potatoes with mustard seeds, turmeric, green chilies, and curry leaves.
This Maharashtrian specialty goes well with bhakri or chapati, and it is an ideal accompaniment to rice meals as well.
Its simplicity highlights the natural taste of batata while adding aroma to any meal.
Dish 4
Pav bhaji: A Mumbai classic
Pav bhaji is a Mumbai classic that mixes buttery pav (bread rolls) with a spicy vegetable mash including batatas.
The bhaji is cooked on a flat top with butter until it reaches a smooth consistency, before being served with soft pavs, onions, lemon wedges, and coriander leaves for garnish.
This dish is a perfect example of how batatas can be made into something deliciously indulgent.