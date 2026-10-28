Love brinjal? Try these delicious ways to cook it
What's the story
Brinjal, or eggplant, is a versatile vegetable that can be used to prepare a variety of dishes. Its unique texture and flavor make it an excellent ingredient for both traditional and innovative recipes. In this article, we explore five creative ways to enjoy brinjal, each offering a distinct taste experience. From savory to sweet, these dishes highlight the adaptability of brinjal in different culinary contexts.
Dish 1
Grilled brinjal skewers with herbs
Grilled brinjal skewers are an ideal appetizer or side dish.
Slice the brinjal into thick rounds and marinate them with olive oil, garlic, and fresh herbs, like rosemary or thyme.
Thread the slices onto skewers and grill until tender and slightly charred.
The grilling brings out the natural sweetness of the vegetable while adding a smoky flavor that pairs well with various dips.
Dish 2
Brinjal stir-fry with spices
A brinjal stir-fry is a quick and flavorful way to enjoy this vegetable.
Cut brinjals into cubes and sauté them with onions, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and coriander.
The key is to cook on high heat so that the brinjal retains its shape while absorbing the spices' flavors.
This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads.
Dish 3
Roasted brinjal dip (baba ganoush)
Roasted brinjal dip, commonly known as baba ganoush, is a creamy Middle Eastern delicacy.
Roast whole brinjals until soft, then scoop out the flesh and blend it with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil until smooth.
This dip is perfect for spreading on pita bread or serving alongside fresh vegetables.
Dish 4
Stuffed brinjals with grains
Stuffed brinjals make for a hearty main course option.
Hollow out small brinjals and fill them with a mixture of cooked grains like quinoa or couscous, mixed with vegetables such as bell peppers or zucchini.
Bake until the brinjals are tender, but not falling apart. They are deliciously stuffed inside.
Dish 5
Sweet brinjal chutney
Sweet chutney made from brinjals is an interesting twist on traditional chutneys.
Cook chopped brinjals slowly with sugar, vinegar, ginger, and spices like cinnamon and cloves until thickened into a jam-like consistency.
This chutney can be served as a condiment alongside curries, sandwiches, and other savory dishes, adding a unique sweet and tangy contrast.