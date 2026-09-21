New to bubble tea? Pair it with these snacks

Pineapple cake is a popular Taiwanese pastry with a buttery crust and sweet pineapple filling.

The sweetness of the cake goes perfectly with the creamy texture of bubble tea, making it an ideal match.

The tangy pineapple filling also adds a refreshing contrast to the sweetness of bubble tea, creating a balanced flavor profile.

This snack is available in most local bakeries and can be enjoyed as an afternoon treat or dessert.