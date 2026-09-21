New to bubble tea? Pair it with these snacks
What's the story
Taiwanese snacks are a delightful way to enjoy the flavors of the island, especially if you love bubble tea. These snacks go perfectly with the chewy tapioca pearls of bubble tea, making for a delicious combination of textures and flavors. From sweet to savory, these snacks offer a variety of options that can make your bubble tea experience even better. Here are some must-try Taiwanese snacks that go perfectly with your favorite bubble tea.
Snack 1
Pineapple cake: A sweet companion
Pineapple cake is a popular Taiwanese pastry with a buttery crust and sweet pineapple filling.
The sweetness of the cake goes perfectly with the creamy texture of bubble tea, making it an ideal match.
The tangy pineapple filling also adds a refreshing contrast to the sweetness of bubble tea, creating a balanced flavor profile.
This snack is available in most local bakeries and can be enjoyed as an afternoon treat or dessert.
Snack 2
Scallion pancakes: Savory delight
Scallion pancakes are another favorite Taiwanese snack, with layers of flaky dough interspersed with green onions.
The savory flavor of these pancakes goes well with the sweetness of *bubble tea*, giving you an interesting contrast between savory and sweet.
They can be enjoyed alone or dipped in soy sauce for an added depth of flavor.
Scallion pancakes are usually served hot and make for a satisfying snack option.
Snack 3
Sweet potato balls: Chewy texture
Sweet potato balls are made from mashed sweet potatoes mixed with tapioca flour and deep-fried until golden brown.
These chewy balls provide an interesting texture when paired with bubble tea's tapioca pearls.
Their subtle sweetness complements fruity-flavored bubble teas, while giving you an additional layer of chewiness to your snack experience.
Snack 4
Taro balls: A colorful pairing
Taro balls are another chewy treat made from taro root mixed with tapioca flour and shaped into small spheres before being boiled or fried.
Their pastel purple color makes them visually appealing when paired alongside colorful bubble teas, like mango or passionfruit flavors.
Taro balls offer both aesthetic appeal and taste enhancement by adding earthy notes that pair well against fruity bubble tea bases.