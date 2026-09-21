You'll love these butternut squash recipes
What's the story
Butternut squash is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its creamy texture and slightly sweet flavor make it an ideal ingredient for both savory and sweet recipes. Here are five delightful ways to enjoy butternut squash, each offering a unique taste experience. Whether you are looking for a comforting soup or a flavorful risotto, these recipes will help you make the most of this seasonal favorite.
Dish 1
Creamy butternut squash soup
Creamy butternut squash soup is a classic fall favorite.
The soup is made by roasting butternut squash until tender and blending it with vegetable broth, onions, garlic, and spices like nutmeg and cinnamon.
The result is a velvety smooth soup that is both comforting and nutritious.
Serve it hot with crusty bread for a satisfying meal on cooler days.
Dish 2
Savory butternut squash risotto
Butternut squash risotto combines the creaminess of Arborio rice with the sweetness of roasted squash.
Start by sautéing onions in olive oil, then add Arborio rice, and gradually incorporate vegetable broth while stirring continuously.
Mix roasted butternut squash cubes into the risotto towards the end of cooking for added texture and flavor.
Finish with Parmesan cheese for an extra layer of richness.
Dish 3
Roasted butternut squash salad
Roasted butternut squash salad is perfect for those who want something fresh yet filling.
Toss cubed butternut squash with olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting until caramelized.
Combine with mixed greens, walnuts, or pecans, feta cheese (optional), and a light vinaigrette dressing.
This salad makes an excellent side dish or light lunch option.
Dish 4
Spiced butternut squash pancakes
Spiced butternut squash pancakes add a seasonal twist to your breakfast table.
Mix mashed cooked butternut squash into your regular pancake batter, along with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and vanilla extract.
Cook on medium heat until golden brown on both sides, then serve warm topped with maple syrup or honey, if desired.
Dish 5
Sweet butternut squash pie
Sweet butternut squash pie is an autumnal dessert that rivals pumpkin pie in flavor.
Blend cooked butternut squash with sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and vanilla extract before pouring into a pie crust.
Bake until set, and let cool slightly before slicing.
Enjoy this treat during holiday gatherings or special occasions.