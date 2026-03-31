Add natural sweetness to these dishes with butternut squash

Butternut squash is a versatile vegetable that can be turned into a range of delicious dishes. Its natural sweetness and creamy texture make it an ideal choice for both savory and sweet recipes. Here, we take you through five delightful dishes that highlight the unique qualities of butternut squash. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this seasonal favorite, making it a staple in your kitchen.

Dish 1 Creamy butternut squash soup Creamy butternut squash soup is a comforting dish, perfect for chilly days. The soup is prepared by roasting butternut squash until tender and blending it with vegetable broth, onions, and garlic. A splash of coconut milk adds creaminess without dairy, making it suitable for those with dietary restrictions. Seasoned with nutmeg and cinnamon, this soup offers warmth and depth of flavor.

Dish 2 Butternut squash risotto Butternut squash risotto is an elegant main course that pairs well with any side dish. The creamy risotto is made by slowly cooking Arborio rice in vegetable broth until al dente. Cubes of roasted butternut squash are stirred in, along with Parmesan cheese for richness. Fresh sage leaves add an aromatic touch, enhancing the overall taste profile.

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Dish 3 Roasted butternut squash salad Roasted butternut squash salad combines textures and flavors beautifully. The dish features roasted cubes of squash tossed with mixed greens, walnuts, and feta cheese or a plant-based alternative. A simple vinaigrette made from olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper ties everything together, adding brightness to the salad.

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Dish 4 Butternut squash pasta sauce Butternut squash pasta sauce offers a unique twist on traditional pasta sauces by using pureed roasted squash as its base. Combined with garlic sauteed in olive oil, and before adding heavy cream or cashew cream for those avoiding dairy products, this sauce coats pasta perfectly when tossed together just before serving time—topped off by grated Parmesan cheese if desired!