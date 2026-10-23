Heard of carob?
What's the story
Carob is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a range of recipes, giving a unique flavor and health benefits. Unlike chocolate, carob is caffeine-free and has lower fat content. It is rich in fiber and antioxidants, making it a healthy alternative. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of carob, from sweet treats to savory dishes.
Smoothie
Carob banana smoothie delight
A carob banana smoothie is an easy way to relish the goodness of both fruits and carob powder.
Blend two ripe bananas with 1 tablespoon of carob powder, 1 cup of almond milk, and a teaspoon of honey for sweetness.
This creamy smoothie makes for a great breakfast or snack option, giving you energy and nutrients to kickstart your day.
Cookies
Carob chip cookies
Carob chip cookies are an amazing substitute for traditional chocolate chip cookies.
Just replace chocolate chips with carob chips in your favorite cookie recipe.
The result will be chewy cookies with a mildly sweet taste that goes well with the buttery texture.
These cookies are perfect for those looking for a healthier option without compromising on flavor.
Energy bars
Carob energy bars
Carob energy bars make for an ideal on-the-go snack loaded with natural ingredients.
To make these bars, mix oats, nuts, dried fruits, honey or maple syrup, and two tablespoons of *carob* powder in a bowl.
Press the mixture into a baking dish and refrigerate until firm.
Cut into bars for an energizing snack anytime during the day.
Pancakes
Carob pancakes
Start your morning on a delicious note with fluffy carob pancakes.
Mix flour, baking powder, milk or plant-based alternative, sugar or sweetener of choice, and two tablespoons of carob powder in a bowl until smooth.
Cook on a griddle until golden brown on both sides.
Serve with fresh fruit or syrup for added flavor.
Sauce
Savory carob sauce
A savory carob sauce adds depth to many dishes, like roasted vegetables or grains like quinoa or rice.
Simply whisk together water or vegetable broth, soy sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and one tablespoon of unsweetened cocoa-like taste from roasted pods called *carobs*.
Simmer over low heat until slightly thickened before drizzling over your favorite meal!