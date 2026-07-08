For a dairy-free twist, try creamy cashew Alfredo pasta

5 delicious ways to add cashews to your meals

By Vinita Jain 08:37 am Jul 08, 202608:37 am

What's the story

Cashew nuts are not just a healthy snack, but also a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor of many dishes. From creamy sauces to crunchy toppings, cashews can be used in several ways to add a rich texture and nutty flavor to your meals. Here are five dishes that highlight the versatility of cashew nuts, giving you delicious and nutritious options for your next meal.