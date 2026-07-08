5 delicious ways to add cashews to your meals
What's the story
Cashew nuts are not just a healthy snack, but also a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor of many dishes. From creamy sauces to crunchy toppings, cashews can be used in several ways to add a rich texture and nutty flavor to your meals. Here are five dishes that highlight the versatility of cashew nuts, giving you delicious and nutritious options for your next meal.
Dish 1
Creamy cashew alfredo pasta
If you want a dairy-free alternative to traditional Alfredo sauce, creamy cashew Alfredo pasta is the way to go. Soaked and blended cashews make a smooth, creamy base that goes perfectly with pasta. Add garlic, nutritional yeast, and lemon juice for flavor, and you have a rich sauce that mimics the creaminess of dairy-based sauces without compromising on taste.
Dish 2
Cashew nut stir-fry delight
Cashew nut stir-fry is an easy way to add protein and crunch to your vegetable dishes. Just toss some cashews with your favorite vegetables, like bell peppers, broccoli, and carrots, in a wok or skillet. Add soy sauce or *tamari* for seasoning and enjoy a quick meal that's both satisfying and nutritious. The natural oils in cashews help enhance the flavors of the vegetables.
Dish 3
Spicy cashew cauliflower bites
Spicy cashew cauliflower bites are an exciting twist on regular cauliflower dishes. Coat cauliflower florets in a mixture of ground cashews, spices like paprika and cumin, and bake until crispy. These bites make for an excellent appetizer or side dish that is packed with flavor, without being too heavy.
Dish 4
Cashew-based creamy salad dressing
A creamy salad dressing made from blended cashews is the perfect way to elevate any salad without using dairy products. Simply blend soaked cashews with water, lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper until smooth. This dressing adds richness to salads while providing healthy fats from the nuts.
Dish 5
Sweet cashew energy bars
Sweet cashew energy bars make for an ideal on-the-go snack option, loaded with nutrients from both dates and nuts. Blend pitted dates with roasted unsalted cashews, oats, honey, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Press the mixture into a baking dish lined with parchment paper, refrigerate until firm, and then cut into bars for a convenient snack anytime, anywhere.