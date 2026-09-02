These dishes give cauliflower a delicious twist

Cauliflower rice stir-fry is a healthy alternative to regular rice dishes.

By grating cauliflower, you get a rice-like texture that goes well with vegetables and sauces.

This dish can be easily customized with your favorite veggies, such as bell peppers, peas, and carrots.

Adding soy sauce or tamari gives it an extra depth of flavor without overpowering the natural taste of the cauliflower.