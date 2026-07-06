A refreshing salad can be made by mixing chopped celtuce leaves

Creative ways to add celtuce to your meals

By Vinita Jain 03:46 pm Jul 06, 202603:46 pm

What's the story

Celtuce, a leafy vegetable with a crunchy stem, is slowly taking over the culinary world. With its mild flavor and versatility, celtuce makes for an excellent addition to vegetarian dishes. Here are five creative ways to use celtuce in your meals. These ideas will not only make your dishes tastier but also add a unique twist to your regular vegetarian recipes.