Try these 5 delicious ways to cook with chamomile
What's the story
Chamomile is a versatile herb, famous for its calming properties and delicate flavor. It can be used in a variety of recipes, giving a unique twist to traditional dishes. From refreshing drinks to delightful desserts, chamomile can be used in various culinary creations. Here are five creative ways to use chamomile in your cooking, adding a soothing touch to your meals.
Refreshing drink
Chamomile-infused iced tea
Chamomile-infused iced tea is a refreshing drink ideal for warm days.
Steep dried chamomile flowers in hot water until the flavor is released.
Strain and chill the mixture before serving over ice with lemon slices or mint leaves for added freshness.
This drink not only cools you down, but also provides the calming effects of chamomile.
Sweet touch
Chamomile honey drizzle
A chamomile honey drizzle is an easy way to add flavor to desserts and breakfast items.
Simply steep dried chamomile flowers in hot water and mix with honey until dissolved.
Use this mixture as a drizzle over pancakes, waffles, or yogurt bowls for a sweet and floral twist that enhances the taste without overpowering it.
Creamy dessert
Chamomile-infused rice pudding
Chamomile-infused rice pudding makes for a comforting dessert with a hint of floral notes.
Cook rice with milk and sugar as you normally would, but add steeped chamomile tea instead of some milk or water.
The result is creamy rice pudding with subtle chamomile flavor that goes well with cinnamon or vanilla.
Baked treats
Chamomile-flavored shortbread cookies
Incorporating chamomile into shortbread cookies gives an unexpected, yet delightful flavor.
Mix butter, sugar, flour, and finely ground dried chamomile flowers to make the dough.
Bake as usual and enjoy these cookies with tea or coffee for an afternoon treat that balances sweetness with floral undertones.
Savory side dish
Chamomile-spiced roasted vegetables
Roasted vegetables can be elevated by adding chamomile to their seasoning mix.
Toss vegetables like carrots or potatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and crushed dried chamomile leaves before roasting them in the oven until tender.
The subtle floral aroma complements savory elements without dominating them, creating an interesting side dish.