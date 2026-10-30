5 classic Indian recipes starring chickpeas
What's the story
Chole, a popular North Indian dish, is a staple in vegetarian households. The chickpeas are cooked in a spicy gravy and served with rice or bread. The dish is loved for its rich flavors and hearty texture. Here are five must-try chole recipes that highlight the versatility of this classic dish. Each recipe offers a unique twist on traditional chole, making them perfect for any occasion.
#1
Classic Punjabi chole
Classic Punjabi chole is famous for its robust flavors and aromatic spices.
The chickpeas are soaked overnight and cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and an array of spices like cumin, coriander, and garam masala.
This recipe is best enjoyed with bhature or puri.
The use of tea leaves in the cooking process gives it a distinct color and flavor.
#2
Chole masala with coconut
Chole masala with coconut gives a South Indian twist to the traditional North Indian dish.
The addition of grated coconut lends a subtle sweetness that balances the spices perfectly.
The gravy is made using tamarind paste, which adds tanginess to the overall taste profile.
This version goes well with steamed rice or dosa.
#3
Amritsari chole
Amritsari chole is famous for its rich texture and deep flavors. It uses a special blend of spices, including pomegranate seeds and dried mango powder, to create a unique taste.
This recipe also uses yogurt, which makes the gravy creamy without overpowering other flavors.
Amritsari chole is usually served with kulcha or naan bread.
#4
Palak chole: Spinach-infused delight
Palak chole combines spinach with chickpeas to create a nutritious, yet delicious, dish.
The spinach is blanched and pureed before being added to the chickpea gravy, giving it a vibrant green color and added nutrition.
This version goes well with plain rice or jeera rice for those looking for something lighter than bread-based accompaniments.
#5
Punjabi black chana (kala chana)
While black chana (kala chana) is similar to regular chole, it has a slightly nuttier flavor and firmer texture.
It is cooked with spices such as turmeric powder, red chili powder, and cumin seeds, along with onions and tomatoes, to make a thick gravy full of flavor.
Black chana pairs well with steamed basmati rice, making it an excellent choice for lunch or dinner.