Cook something new with chironji seeds
What's the story
Chironji seeds, also known as charoli, are small but mighty seeds that are commonly used in Indian cuisine. These seeds lend a unique flavor and texture to a variety of dishes. Not only do they enhance the taste, but they also provide several health benefits. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the versatility and nutritional value of chironji seeds.
Dish 1
Chironji seed kheer delight
Chironji seed kheer is a creamy dessert made with milk, sugar, and chironji seeds.
To make this dish, soak the chironji seeds for a couple of hours and then grind them into a paste.
Cook the paste with milk until it thickens. Add sugar and cardamom powder for flavor.
This kheer is not only delicious but also provides protein and healthy fats from the seeds.
Dish 2
Flavorful Chironji seed pulao
Chironji seed pulao is a fragrant rice dish that combines basmati rice with spices and chironji seeds.
Start by sautéing onions, cumin seeds, and whole spices in oil.
Add washed basmati rice along with water or vegetable broth.
Once cooked, stir in roasted chironji seeds for an added crunch and nutty flavor.
This pulao makes for an excellent side dish or light meal option.
Dish 3
Nutritious Chironji seed chutney
Chironji seed chutney is a versatile condiment that goes well with various dishes like idli or dosa.
To prepare this chutney, roast some dried red chilies, coriander leaves, garlic cloves, and chironji seeds together until aromatic.
Blend them into a smooth paste using water as needed to achieve desired consistency.
This spicy-sour chutney adds depth to any meal while offering nutritional benefits such as antioxidants.
Dish 4
Savory Chironji seed curry
Chironji seed curry offers an interesting twist on traditional curries by adding these tiny powerhouses directly into the gravy itself!
Start by frying onions till golden brown before adding tomatoes along with turmeric powder, red chili powder, salt, and ground roasted cumin powder.
Once the mixture is well-cooked, add the raw, unpeeled whole black gram lentils (urad dal) soaked overnight. Simmer gently till the lentils are tender.
Finally, stir in the roasted chironji nuts just before serving.
Dish 5
Crispy chironji seed cookies
For those with a sweet tooth craving something crunchy, try baking some chironji seed cookies.
Simply mix flour, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt. Then fold in the toasted whole nuts to form a dough.
Shape the dough into small balls. Flatten them slightly and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 12 minutes, or until golden brown.