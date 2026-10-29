How to make MP's famous bhutte ka kees at home
What's the story
Bhutte ka kees is a popular dish from Madhya Pradesh. The dish is made from grated corn and spices, giving it a unique taste. It is a go-to for those looking for something different from the usual snack options. The dish is not just tasty but also easy to prepare, making it a perfect option for busy mornings. Here are some interesting facts about this delightful dish.
#1
Origin and history of bhutte ka kees
Bhutte ka kees hails from the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh, where corn is grown in abundance.
The dish has been a staple in local households for generations, owing to its simplicity and availability of ingredients.
Traditionally prepared during monsoon, when fresh corn is available, it has now become popular across India for its unique flavor profile.
#2
Ingredients used in bhutte ka kees
The main ingredient of bhutte ka kees is fresh corn, which is grated or ground to a coarse paste.
Other ingredients include mustard seeds, turmeric powder, green chilies, ginger, and curry leaves. These spices lend a rich flavor to the dish while keeping it healthy.
Some variations may also include milk or cream for added richness.
#3
Preparation method explained
To prepare bhutte ka kees, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds until they splutter.
Add grated corn, along with turmeric powder and green chilies for spice.
Cook on a low flame while stirring continuously until the mixture thickens slightly.
Add salt to taste before serving hot with bread or poori.
#4
Nutritional benefits of bhutte ka kees
Bhutte ka kees is not just delicious but also nutritious, as corn is packed with fiber and essential vitamins like B-complex vitamins and vitamin C.
The spices used in the dish also add to its health benefits by improving digestion and boosting immunity.
This makes it an ideal snack option for those looking for a healthy start to their day without compromising on taste.