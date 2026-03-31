Love curry leaves? You'll enjoy these recipes

Curry leaves are a staple in Indian kitchens, adding a unique flavor to dishes. These aromatic leaves not only enhance taste but also offer several health benefits. Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, curry leaves can be easily incorporated into everyday meals. Here are five simple recipes that highlight the versatility of curry leaves, making them an integral part of your culinary repertoire.

Dish 1 Curry leaf rice delight Curry leaf rice is an easy and delicious dish that can be prepared in no time. Start by cooking some rice and keep it aside. In a pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, and a handful of curry leaves. Once they splutter, add the cooked rice and mix well with salt. This dish is perfect for lunch or dinner.

Dish 2 Spicy curry leaf chutney For a spicy twist, try making curry leaf chutney. Blend fresh curry leaves, green chilies, coconut, and salt to a smooth paste. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds; let them crackle before adding the paste. Cook for a few minutes until the oil separates from the chutney. This goes well with idli or dosa.

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Dish 3 Aromatic curry leaf dal Curry leaf dal is an aromatic lentil soup that goes well with rice or roti. Cook lentils until soft and keep aside. In another pan, heat oil and add cumin seeds, followed by chopped onions and tomatoes. Once they are cooked through, add turmeric powder, salt, and fresh curry leaves. Mix in the cooked lentils and simmer for a few minutes.

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Dish 4 Crispy curry leaf pakoras For a crunchy snack, try curry leaf pakoras. Mix gram flour with spices like cumin powder, red chili powder, and salt. Add water to make a batter. Fold in chopped onions and plenty of curry leaves. Deep fry spoonfuls of the mixture until golden brown. Perfect as an appetizer or tea-time snack.