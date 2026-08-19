What can you make with coconut sugar?
What's the story
Coconut sugar is a versatile and healthier alternative to refined sugar, making it a popular choice for those looking to cut down on processed sweeteners. With its rich flavor and lower glycemic index, coconut sugar can elevate a range of desserts. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the unique qualities of coconut sugar, offering delicious treats without compromising on taste or health benefits.
Tip 1
Coconut sugar chocolate chip cookies
These cookies are just as chewy and delicious as the classic ones, but with a hint of caramel from coconut sugar.
To make them, cream together butter and coconut sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla extract, flour, baking soda, and chocolate chips.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes until golden brown. Let them cool on a wire rack for the perfect texture.
Tip 2
Coconut sugar banana bread
Banana bread made with coconut sugar has a deeper flavor profile than regular ones.
Mash ripe bananas and mix them with melted butter and coconut sugar until smooth.
Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and vanilla extract to form a batter.
Pour into a loaf pan and bake at 175 degrees Celsius for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Tip 3
Coconut sugar caramel sauce
This caramel sauce is perfect for drizzling over desserts or using as a dip.
In a saucepan over medium heat, combine coconut sugar, butter, heavy cream, and vanilla extract. Stir continuously until the mixture thickens slightly (about five minutes).
Remove from heat, and let cool before using it on your favorite treats.
Tip 4
Coconut sugar oatmeal bars
Oatmeal bars sweetened with coconut sugar make for a healthy snack option.
Start by mixing rolled oats, flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, melted butter, honey or maple syrup, and shredded coconut in a bowl.
Press half of this mixture into a lined baking dish. Spread jam over it, then top with remaining oat mixture.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 25 minutes.
Tip 5
Coconut sugar brownies
These fudgy brownies get their sweetness from coconut sugar instead of refined ones.
Melt dark chocolate with butter, then stir in coconut sugar until dissolved.
Add eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition.
Fold in flour and cocoa powder before pouring into a greased pan.
Bake at 175 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.