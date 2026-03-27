Love fennel? You must try these dishes

Fennel, with its mild anise-like flavor, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste of many dishes. Not only is it delicious, but fennel is also loaded with nutrients, making it a great addition to your diet. Here, we explore five dishes that highlight the unique taste of fennel. Each dish showcases different ways to enjoy this aromatic vegetable while reaping its health benefits.

Dish 1 Fennel and citrus salad A refreshing fennel and citrus salad is a perfect way to start your meal. Thinly sliced fennel bulbs are tossed with orange segments and a drizzle of olive oil. The sweetness of the oranges complements the slight licorice flavor of the fennel. This salad not only offers a burst of flavors, but also provides vitamin C from the oranges and fiber from both ingredients.

Dish 2 Roasted fennel with herbs Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of fennel, making it an excellent side dish or main course component. Simply slice fennel bulbs into wedges, toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs, like thyme or rosemary, and roast until tender. The caramelization enhances its flavor profile while retaining essential nutrients.

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Dish 3 Fennel soup with potatoes A comforting bowl of fennel soup can be just what you need on a chilly day. Saute chopped onions and potatoes with sliced fennels until soft. Add vegetable broth and let simmer until all ingredients meld together beautifully. Blend for smoothness if desired, or leave chunky for texture contrast—a hearty meal packed full with vitamins A and C.

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Dish 4 Grilled fennel skewers Grilling adds another dimension to cooking by imparting smoky notes into dishes like grilled-fennel skewers. Cut bulbs into thick slices, skewer them alongside cherry tomatoes or bell peppers, brush lightly with marinade (olive oil mixed with lemon juice), and then grill over medium heat until charred marks appear. These skewers make an ideal appetizer or light lunch option.