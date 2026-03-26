Love Korean soup gomguk? These snacks pair best with it

Gomguk, a traditional Korean soup, is famous for its comforting qualities and rich flavors. While gomguk is a staple in many Korean households, other snacks go equally well with it. These snacks not only complement the taste of gomguk but also add to the overall dining experience with their unique textures and flavors. Here are some must-try South Korean snacks that pair perfectly with gomguk.

Snack 1 Crispy seaweed rolls Crispy seaweed rolls are another popular snack in Korea. These rolls are made with seasoned rice and vegetables wrapped in a sheet of seaweed. The crunchy texture of the seaweed goes perfectly with the soft texture of gomguk, making each bite a delightful experience. They are usually available in different flavors, giving you a variety of options to choose from.

Snack 2 Sweet potato chips Sweet potato chips are another favorite snack among Koreans. These chips are made from thinly sliced sweet potatoes that are fried until crispy. Their natural sweetness makes them a great contrast to the savory taste of gomguk. Plus, sweet potato chips are also healthier than regular potato chips, making them an ideal choice for health-conscious people.

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Snack 3 Tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) Tteokbokki is a beloved street food in Korea, made from chewy rice cakes cooked in a spicy sauce. The bold flavors of Tteokbokki provide an exciting contrast to the mildness of gomguk. The combination of spicy and savory notes makes for an interesting culinary experience that many food lovers enjoy.

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Snack 4 Hotteok (sweet pancakes) Hotteok is a sweet pancake stuffed with brown sugar and nuts, and is widely loved across Korea. Its sweetness beautifully balances the savory notes of gomguk, making it an ideal accompaniment for those who like contrasting flavors in their meals. Hotteok can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature, depending on your preference.