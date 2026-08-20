Gondhoraj lime: This citrus can brighten up almost any dish

Gondhoraj lime rice is an aromatic dish that combines the zest of the lime with fragrant basmati rice.

Cooked rice is tossed with fresh gondhoraj lime juice, grated coconut, and a hint of turmeric for color.

This dish makes for a perfect side or a light main course.

The aroma of the gondhoraj lime makes it an irresistible treat for anyone who loves citrus flavors.