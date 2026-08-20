Gondhoraj lime: This citrus can brighten up almost any dish
What's the story
Gondhoraj lime, with its unique aroma and tangy flavor, is a staple in many kitchens. This citrus fruit, which is a cross between a lemon and a mandarin orange, lends an exotic touch to your dishes. Its zest and juice can be used to enhance the taste of both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of gondhoraj lime.
Dish 1
Gondhoraj lime rice delight
Gondhoraj lime rice is an aromatic dish that combines the zest of the lime with fragrant basmati rice.
Cooked rice is tossed with fresh gondhoraj lime juice, grated coconut, and a hint of turmeric for color.
This dish makes for a perfect side or a light main course.
The aroma of the gondhoraj lime makes it an irresistible treat for anyone who loves citrus flavors.
Drink 1
Refreshing gondhoraj limeade
A refreshing gondhoraj limeade is just what you need on a hot day.
Just mix fresh gondhoraj lime juice with water, sugar, and mint leaves for an invigorating drink.
The natural sweetness of the sugar balances the tartness of the lime, while mint adds a cooling effect.
Serve it chilled over ice for an ultimate thirst-quencher.
Dessert 1
Zesty gondhoraj lime cake
A zesty gondhoraj lime cake is a perfect dessert option for citrus lovers.
The cake is infused with fresh gondhoraj lime zest and juice, giving it a unique flavor profile.
Topped with a light frosting made from cream cheese and powdered sugar, this cake is both tangy and sweet.
It makes for an ideal treat for special occasions or just when you want something different.
Condiment 1
Savory gondhoraj lime chutney
Savory gondhoraj lime chutney adds a tangy twist to your meals.
This chutney is made by blending fresh gondhoraj limes with coriander leaves, green chilies, ginger, and jaggery.
The result is a perfect balance of sweet and tangy flavors that go well with snacks like samosas or dosas.
Beverage 1
Aromatic gondhoraj lime-infused tea
Aromatic gondhoraj lime-infused tea is the perfect way to enjoy the essence of this citrus fruit.
Brewed with black tea leaves, hot water, and a few slices of gondhoraj limes, this tea is a soothing drink for any time of the day.
It combines the warmth of tea with the refreshing aroma of gondhoraj limes, making it a perfect drink for relaxation.