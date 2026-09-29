Bet you haven't tried beetroot like this
What's the story
Grated beetroot is a versatile ingredient that can add a burst of color and nutrition to various dishes. Its earthy flavor and vibrant hue make it an excellent choice for both savory and sweet recipes. Whether you are looking to enhance your salads, create unique snacks, or try something new in the kitchen, grated beetroot offers endless possibilities. Here are five creative ways to use this nutritious root vegetable in your cooking.
Fresh mix
Beetroot salad with citrus dressing
A refreshing salad can be made by mixing grated beetroot with citrus fruits like oranges or lemons.
The tangy dressing of citrus juice and olive oil complements the sweetness of beetroot.
Toss in some greens, like arugula or spinach, for added texture and flavor.
This salad is not only visually appealing but also packed with vitamins and antioxidants.
Morning delight
Beetroot pancakes for breakfast
For a unique breakfast option, try making pancakes with grated beetroot mixed into the batter.
The natural sweetness of beetroot eliminates the need for added sugar, while giving a pop of color to your morning meal.
Serve these pancakes with yogurt or honey for an extra touch of sweetness. They make for a nutritious start to the day.
Savory spread
Beetroot hummus dip
Transform traditional hummus by adding grated beetroot to the mix.
This vibrant dip combines chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and beetroots for a flavorful twist on the classic recipe.
The earthy taste of beetroots pairs well with the creamy texture of hummus, making it an ideal accompaniment for vegetables or pita bread.
Crispy bites
Beetroot chips as healthy snacks
For a healthy alternative to regular chips, try making beetroot chips.
Thinly slice beetroots and bake them until crispy. You can season them with salt or herbs, like rosemary, for added flavor.
These chips are not only crunchy but also packed with nutrients, like fiber and potassium.
Nutrient blend
Beetroot smoothie boost
Add grated beetroot to your smoothies for an extra nutrient boost.
Its earthy flavor goes well with fruits like bananas or berries.
Blend these ingredients with yogurt or plant-based milk for a creamy texture.
This smoothie is an easy way to incorporate more vegetables into your diet without compromising on taste.