5 traditional dishes made with green beans

Dish 4

Kenyan sukuma wiki with green beans

Sukuma wiki, a staple in Kenyan cuisine, means "push the week" in Swahili, as it is an affordable way to stretch meals through the week. It usually consists of sauteed kale or collard greens, but can also be made with green beans. The beans are cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, creating a simple yet delicious dish that goes well with ugali or rice.