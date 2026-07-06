5 traditional dishes made with green beans
What's the story
African green beans are a versatile ingredient, appearing in a number of traditional dishes across the continent. These beans are not just nutritious but also add a distinct flavor to the meals. From stews to salads, African green beans are an integral part of many cuisines. Here are five traditional African dishes that use these beans, showcasing the diversity and richness of African culinary traditions.
Dish 1
Moroccan green bean tagine
Moroccan green bean tagine is a slow-cooked stew that marries green beans with spices like cumin and coriander. The dish is usually cooked in a tagine, a traditional clay pot that retains moisture and enhances flavors. Tomatoes and onions are added to give depth to the dish. This tagine is generally served with couscous or bread, making it a hearty meal.
Dish 2
Nigerian jollof rice with green beans
Jollof rice is a popular West African dish, famous for its vibrant color and rich taste. In Nigeria, green beans are sometimes added to the mix for extra texture and nutrition. The rice is cooked with tomatoes, onions, and spices, creating a flavorful base. The addition of green beans makes it even more nutritious, without compromising on taste.
Dish 3
Ethiopian misir wot with green beans
Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew, often paired with green beans for added variety. The stew is made with red lentils cooked in berbere spice mix, giving it a distinct flavor profile. Green beans complement the lentils perfectly by adding crunchiness to the soft texture of the stew. This combination makes for a balanced meal that is both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 4
Kenyan sukuma wiki with green beans
Sukuma wiki, a staple in Kenyan cuisine, means "push the week" in Swahili, as it is an affordable way to stretch meals through the week. It usually consists of sauteed kale or collard greens, but can also be made with green beans. The beans are cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, creating a simple yet delicious dish that goes well with ugali or rice.
Dish 5
South African bredie with green beans
Bredie is a South African stew, usually made with vegetables like potatoes and carrots, but can also be made with green beans. These are simmered in a broth with herbs like thyme and bay leaves, making a comforting meal. The stew is usually served hot, making it perfect for colder months. It's a great way to enjoy the flavors of African green beans.