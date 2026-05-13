Surprising foods you can make with green tea

Green tea is not just a refreshing drink, but also a versatile ingredient that can be used in various dishes. Its unique flavor and health benefits make it an interesting addition to your culinary repertoire. From savory to sweet, green tea can elevate the taste of many recipes. Here are five dishes where green tea takes center stage, giving you new ways to enjoy this beloved beverage.

Dish 1 Green tea-infused rice Green tea-infused rice is a fragrant twist on the classic. By replacing water with brewed green tea while cooking rice, you get a subtle, earthy flavor that goes well with different cuisines. The antioxidants in green tea also add to the nutritional value of the dish. Serve it with vegetables or tofu for a wholesome meal.

Dish 2 Matcha pancakes delight Matcha pancakes are a delicious breakfast option that combines the richness of pancakes with the vibrant taste of matcha powder. These pancakes are easy to make and give you an energy boost from the natural caffeine in matcha. Top them with fresh fruits or maple syrup for added sweetness, making them perfect for any morning.

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Dish 3 Green tea soba noodles Green tea soba noodles are another way to enjoy this ingredient. The noodles are made from buckwheat flour mixed with powdered green tea, giving them a distinct color and flavor profile. Toss them in sesame oil and vegetables for a light yet satisfying meal that highlights the unique taste of green tea.

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Dish 4 Matcha ice cream treat Matcha ice cream is a creamy dessert that marries the sweetness of ice cream with the slightly bitter notes of matcha powder. This treat is perfect for those who love unique flavors and want something different from regular desserts. You can make it at home using simple ingredients, or find it at specialty stores.