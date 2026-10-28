5 sweet & savory hazelnut recipes you need to try
What's the story
Roasted hazelnuts are a versatile ingredient that can elevate the flavor of many dishes. Their rich, nutty taste makes them an excellent addition to both sweet and savory recipes. Whether you are looking to enhance a salad or create a delightful dessert, roasted hazelnuts offer endless possibilities. Here are five creative ways to use roasted hazelnuts in your cooking repertoire, each bringing out their unique flavor profile.
Spread
Hazelnut chocolate spread delight
Roasted hazelnuts also make a delicious base for homemade chocolate spread.
Simply blend the nuts with cocoa powder, sugar, and a bit of oil until smooth.
The result is a creamy spread that goes well with bread or pancakes.
You can control the sweetness and customize it by adding vanilla extract or even a pinch of sea salt for contrast.
Salad
Nutty salad topping
Add roasted hazelnuts to your salads for that extra crunch and flavor.
Chop them roughly, and sprinkle over mixed greens with fruits like pears or apples.
The nuts go beautifully with feta cheese and a light vinaigrette dressing.
Not only does this combination add texture, but it also makes a nutritious meal option.
Pesto
Hazelnut pesto twist
For a unique twist on traditional pesto, swap out pine nuts for roasted hazelnuts.
Blend the nuts with fresh basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice until smooth.
This variation adds depth to pasta dishes or can be used as a spread on sandwiches.
Cookies
Roasted hazelnut cookies
Baking cookies with roasted hazelnuts adds an irresistible nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with chocolate chips or dried fruits, like cranberries.
Simply mix ground hazelnuts into your cookie dough before baking for added richness and texture in every bite.
Soup
Creamy hazelnut soup
Incorporate roasted hazelnuts into soups by blending them into creamy purees.
Start by sautéing onions and garlic, then add vegetable broth and roasted hazelnut paste.
This creates a velvety texture, ideal for pairing with seasonal vegetables like carrots or sweet potatoes, resulting in a comforting dish perfect for any occasion.