5 tasty kachori varieties you must try

A popular street food, kachori is a deep-fried snack with a spicy filling. It is loved for its crispy texture and flavorful fillings. While kachoris are a staple in many Indian households, there are some lesser-known versions that you must try. These unique variations offer a different taste experience, showcasing regional flavors and ingredients. Here are five kachori versions you may not know about.

#1 Moong dal kachori delight Moong dal kachori is another delicious variation, which is made with split green gram lentils. The lentils are ground into a fine paste and mixed with spices like cumin and coriander. The dough is then stuffed with this mixture before being deep-fried to perfection. This version is lighter on the stomach than other lentil-based kachoris, making it an ideal snack for those who prefer something less heavy.

#2 Pyaaz kachori: Onion lovers' choice Pyaaz kachori is a must-try for onion lovers. Originating from Rajasthan, this one has a spicy onion filling made with finely chopped onions, potatoes, and a mix of spices, like turmeric and red chili powder. The dough is stuffed with this mixture before frying it until golden brown. Pyaaz kachoris are often served with tangy tamarind chutney or mint chutney to balance their spiciness.

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#3 Khasta kachori: Crispy texture Khasta kachori is famous for its flaky texture and is usually filled with a mixture of urad dal (black gram lentils) and spices, such as fennel seeds and black pepper. Its name, khasta, means crispy in Hindi, which perfectly describes its texture when you bite into it. This version goes well with aloo sabzi (potato curry) or just some yogurt on the side.

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#4 Rajma kachori: Kidney bean twist Rajma kachori puts a twist on the traditional by using kidney beans as the main ingredient for the stuffing. The kidney beans are boiled until soft, mashed, and mixed with spices such as garam masala, before being enclosed in the dough ball shape, ready for frying. The result is a protein-rich snack, ideal for the health-conscious, but still craving something indulgent.