Kenkey: A corn-based delicacy from West Africa
What's the story
Kenkey, a traditional Ghanaian dish made from fermented corn dough, is a staple in many West African homes. Its unique taste and texture make it a versatile companion to a range of vegetarian dishes. Here are five vegetarian dishes that go perfectly with kenkey, giving you a delightful culinary experience. Each dish brings out the flavors of fresh vegetables and spices, making them the perfect accompaniments to this beloved Ghanaian staple.
Dish 1
Spinach stew with kenkey
Spinach stew is another popular vegetarian option that goes well with kenkey. The stew is made with fresh spinach, tomatoes, onions, and spices to create a hearty dish that goes well with the mild flavor of kenkey. The rich texture of the stew contrasts beautifully with the smoothness of the kenkey, making it a satisfying meal for anyone looking for nutritious and flavorful options.
Dish 2
Okra soup as a perfect pair
Okra soup is another traditional West African dish that goes perfectly with kenkey. The soup is made with okra, tomatoes, onions, and a mix of spices to create a thick broth that complements the dense texture of kenkey. The slimy nature of okra adds an interesting texture contrast to the firm consistency of kenkey, making it an enjoyable eating experience.
Dish 3
Vegetable jollof rice delight
Vegetable jollof rice is another colorful and flavorful dish that goes well with kenkey. This version skips meat but retains the rich flavors of tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and spices. The aromatic rice dish provides a delightful contrast to the neutral taste of kenkey, while adding vibrant colors to your plate.
Dish 4
Bean stew: A hearty option
Bean stew is another hearty option that goes well with kenkey. Prepared using beans cooked until tender with tomatoes and spices, this stew is rich in protein and flavor. It complements the mildly tangy taste profile of fermented corn dough used in making kenkeys.
Dish 5
Grilled vegetable skewers
Grilled vegetable skewers make for an excellent side dish when served alongside some freshly made kenkeys. They consist mainly of seasonal veggies like zucchini or bell peppers, marinated lightly before grilling them over open flames till tender, yet slightly charred on edges. These skewers add a smoky element, which contrasts nicely against the subtle sour notes present within the doughy goodness itself!