5 creative ways to add lavender to your meals
What's the story
Lavender is not just a pretty flower; it is also a versatile culinary herb. Its unique flavor can elevate a number of dishes, giving them an aromatic twist. From sweet to savory, lavender can be used in a number of recipes to make your meals special. Here are five lavender-infused dishes that you can easily make at home and impress your guests with.
Refreshing drink
Lavender-infused lemonade
Lavender-infused lemonade is a refreshing drink for any occasion.
To make it, steep dried lavender buds in hot water for about 10 minutes. Strain the liquid and mix it with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sugar or honey to taste.
Add cold water and ice cubes for serving.
This drink marries the tartness of lemon with the floral notes of lavender, making it a perfect summer cooler.
Sweet treat
Lavender shortbread cookies
Lavender shortbread cookies make for a delightful treat with their buttery texture and subtle floral flavor.
To make these cookies, mix butter, sugar, flour, and dried lavender buds until you get a dough.
Roll out the dough and cut into shapes before baking them until golden brown.
These cookies go perfectly with tea or coffee and can be served at afternoon gatherings.
Creamy dessert
Lavender honey ice cream
Lavender honey ice cream is a creamy dessert that combines the sweetness of honey with the delicate aroma of lavender.
Heat milk and cream with dried lavender buds until infused. Strain the mixture before adding honey, and churn it in an ice cream maker until smooth.
This unique ice cream can be enjoyed on its own or paired with fresh fruits.
Savory dish
Lavender roasted vegetables
Lavender roasted vegetables add an unexpected twist to your savory dishes.
Toss your choice of vegetables (carrots, potatoes, and zucchini) with olive oil, salt, pepper, and dried lavender buds before roasting them in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes.
The floral notes complement the natural sweetness of the vegetables, creating a delicious side dish.
Soothing beverage
Lavender herbal tea blend
A lavender herbal tea blend makes for a soothing beverage that you can enjoy any time of the day.
Simply mix dried lavender buds with other herbs, like chamomile or mint, for added flavor.
Steep this blend in hot water for 5 minutes before straining it into cups.
This calming tea is perfect for relaxation after meals or before bedtime.