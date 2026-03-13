Love lemongrass? You'll enjoy these dishes

Lemongrass is a versatile herb that can add a refreshing citrusy flavor to a variety of dishes. Famous for its aroma and taste, lemongrass can be used in everything from soups to desserts. Here are five delightful lemongrass dishes that showcase the herb's unique qualities. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy lemongrass, making it an exciting ingredient for culinary exploration.

Dish 1 Lemongrass-infused coconut soup Lemongrass-infused coconut soup is a creamy, aromatic delight that highlights the herb's citrus notes. The soup usually has coconut milk, vegetables, and spices simmered with stalks of lemongrass. The result is a rich broth with a subtle tangy flavor that complements the sweetness of coconut milk. This dish is perfect for those who love comforting soups with an exotic twist.

Dish 2 Spicy lemongrass stir-fry A spicy lemongrass stir-fry is an energetic way to enjoy this herb. Fresh vegetables and tofu or tempeh are tossed in a hot pan with minced lemongrass, garlic, and chili peppers. The stir-fry is usually seasoned with soy sauce and lime juice for an extra layer of flavor. This dish is quick to prepare and ideal for anyone looking for a flavorful, plant-based meal.

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Drink 1 Lemongrass iced tea Lemongrass iced tea is a refreshing drink you can enjoy any time of the year. Simply steep fresh or dried lemongrass stalks in hot water until the flavor is released, then chill it over ice. You can sweeten it with honey or sugar if you like. This cooling beverage is perfect for warm days when you want something light yet flavorful.

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Dish 3 Grilled lemongrass skewers Grilled lemongrass skewers make for an aromatic treat at any barbecue or gathering. Marinated pieces of vegetables or tofu are threaded onto skewers along with chunks of tender lemongrass stalks. When grilled over an open flame, they absorb smoky flavors while retaining their natural zestiness from the marinade containing lime juice and herbs.