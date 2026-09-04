What is malanga? A simple guide to this root vegetable

Malanga stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that brings out the natural flavors of this root vegetable.

Peel and slice malanga into thin strips.

Heat some oil in a pan, add garlic and onions, and sauté until fragrant.

Toss in the malanga strips, along with bell peppers and carrots, for color and crunch.

Season with soy sauce or salt to taste, cooking until tender yet crisp.