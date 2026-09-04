What is malanga? A simple guide to this root vegetable
What's the story
Malanga, a root vegetable, is gaining popularity for its versatility and nutritional benefits. Similar to yam or taro, malanga is rich in fiber and essential nutrients. It can be used in various dishes to add texture and flavor. Here are five creative recipes that highlight malanga's unique qualities, giving you new ways to enjoy this nutritious root vegetable in your meals.
Dish 1
Malanga stir-fry delight
Malanga stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that brings out the natural flavors of this root vegetable.
Peel and slice malanga into thin strips.
Heat some oil in a pan, add garlic and onions, and sauté until fragrant.
Toss in the malanga strips, along with bell peppers and carrots, for color and crunch.
Season with soy sauce or salt to taste, cooking until tender yet crisp.
Dish 2
Creamy malanga soup
For a comforting bowl of creamy malanga soup, peel and cube the root vegetable.
Boil the cubes in vegetable broth until soft.
Blend the mixture until smooth using an immersion blender or regular blender (once cooled slightly).
Return it to heat, adding coconut milk for creaminess. Season with salt, pepper, and herbs like thyme or rosemary for added flavor.
Dish 3
Baked malanga chips
Baked malanga chips make for a healthy snack alternative to regular potato chips.
Slice malanga thinly using a mandoline slicer for even thickness.
Toss the slices with olive oil, sea salt, paprika, or any seasoning of your choice.
Spread them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, ensuring they are not overlapping.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius until golden brown and crispy.
Dish 4
Mashed malangas with herbs
Mashed malangas make an excellent side dish, similar to mashed potatoes but with a twist.
Boil peeled malangas until tender enough to mash easily.
Drain well before mashing them with butter, or olive oil if you prefer.
Add minced garlic, chopped parsley, chives, and lemon juice to enhance the flavor profile.
Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed.
Dish 5
Spicy malanga curry
Spicy curry lovers will enjoy adding cubes of peeled, diced pieces of fresh root vegetables like these into their favorite curry recipes.
Sauté onions, ginger, and garlic together with curry powder and turmeric. Add diced tomatoes, coconut milk, and vegetable stock. Simmer until the desired consistency is reached.
Serve hot over steamed rice or quinoa. Garnish with cilantro leaves if desired.