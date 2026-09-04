Mangetout: The crunchy pea you may not know

Stir-frying mangetout with garlic is a quick and easy way to retain its crunchiness while enhancing its natural sweetness.

Heat some oil in a pan, add minced garlic, and toss in the mangetout. Stir-fry for about three minutes until they turn bright green but remain crisp.

This simple dish goes well with rice or noodles, and can be seasoned with soy sauce for added flavor.