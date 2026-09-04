Mangetout: The crunchy pea you may not know
What's the story
Mangetout, or sugar snap peas, are a versatile ingredient that can add a crisp texture and sweet flavor to a variety of dishes. These peas are not just delicious but also packed with nutrients, making them an excellent addition to your meals. Here are five creative ways to enjoy mangetout in your cooking routine. Each method highlights the unique qualities of this vegetable, giving you fresh ideas for incorporating it into your diet.
Tip 1
Stir-fried mangetout with garlic
Stir-frying mangetout with garlic is a quick and easy way to retain its crunchiness while enhancing its natural sweetness.
Heat some oil in a pan, add minced garlic, and toss in the mangetout. Stir-fry for about three minutes until they turn bright green but remain crisp.
This simple dish goes well with rice or noodles, and can be seasoned with soy sauce for added flavor.
Tip 2
Mangetout salad with citrus dressing
A refreshing salad of mangetout can be made by mixing them with other fresh vegetables, like cucumbers and cherry tomatoes.
For the dressing, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
The citrus dressing complements the sweetness of the peas perfectly while adding a zesty kick to the salad.
This light dish is perfect as an appetizer or side dish during warm weather.
Tip 3
Mangetout pesto pasta
For a unique twist on traditional pesto pasta, blend raw mangetout into your pesto sauce instead of using basil alone.
Combine the peas with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic cloves, lemon juice, and olive oil in a food processor until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green sauce with cooked pasta for an energizing meal that's rich in flavor and nutrients.
Tip 4
Roasted mangetout snacks
Roasting mangetout brings out their natural sweetness and gives them a delightful crispiness.
Preheat the oven to 200°C (400°F). Spread the peas on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for about 10 minutes, until tender but firm.
Tip 5
Mangetout stir-fry rice bowl
Incorporating mangetouts into stir-fried rice bowls adds both color and nutrition without overpowering other ingredients, like carrots or bell peppers.
Sauté these veggies with cooked rice over medium heat until heated through. Serve hot and drizzle soy sauce over each bowl.