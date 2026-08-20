Make the most of mangoes before they disappear
What's the story
Mango season is almost over, so it is time to make the most of the last juicy fruits. Instead of simply slicing them up, try using them in fresh salads, refreshing drinks, sweet treats, and more. These easy ideas give you a few delicious ways to enjoy mangoes before they disappear from the markets for another season.
Dish 1
Mango avocado salad delight
Mango avocado salad is a perfect combination of creamy and sweet.
Dice up ripe mangoes and avocados, and toss them with fresh lime juice, cilantro, and a pinch of salt.
This salad is not only refreshing, but also packed with healthy fats and vitamins.
It makes for an ideal side dish or light lunch option during the hot summer months.
Dish 2
Tropical mango smoothie bowl
A tropical mango smoothie bowl is an energizing way to kickstart your day.
Blend ripe mangoes with bananas, coconut milk, and a dash of honey until smooth.
Pour the mixture into a bowl, and top it with granola, sliced almonds, chia seeds, and fresh berries.
This colorful breakfast option is both nutritious and visually appealing.
Dish 3
Spicy Mango Salsa Twist
Spicy mango salsa adds an exciting twist to your regular salsa.
Combine diced mangoes with tomatoes, red onion, jalapenos, lime juice, and cilantro for a spicy-sweet combination.
This salsa goes perfectly with grilled vegetables, or it can be enjoyed as a dip with tortilla chips at summer gatherings.
Dish 4
Creamy mango coconut pudding
Creamy mango coconut pudding makes for a delightful dessert option for those who love tropical flavors.
Mix pureed ripe mangoes with coconut milk and sugar until smooth.
Refrigerate until set for a few hours before serving chilled.
Garnish with shredded coconut flakes on top for added texture.
Drink 1
Refreshing mango mint iced tea
Refreshing mango mint iced tea is just what you need to beat the summer heat.
Brew green tea bags in hot water for a few minutes, then let it cool. Add fresh mint leaves and pureed mangoes. Sweeten with honey if you like, then pour over ice cubes.
This drink is perfect for afternoon relaxation or a picnic with friends.