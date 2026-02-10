If yellow lentils are your favorite, try these breakfast dishes

Moong dal (yellow lentils), a versatile and nutritious ingredient, is a staple in many Indian street breakfasts. Known for its high protein content and mild flavor, it can be transformed into delicious dishes that are both satisfying and healthy. From crispy snacks to hearty meals, moong dal finds its way into various recipes that are loved by locals and tourists alike. Here are five popular moong dal street breakfasts that showcase its culinary versatility.

Chilla Moong dal chilla delight Moong dal chilla is a savory pancake made from ground moong dal batter mixed with spices and vegetables. This dish is commonly served as a breakfast option across India. It is light yet filling, making it an ideal start to the day. Usually served with chutney or yogurt, moong dal chilla offers a delightful combination of taste and nutrition.

Salad Sprouted moong dal salad Sprouted moong dal salad is a refreshing breakfast option loaded with vitamins and minerals. The process of sprouting enhances the nutritional value of the beans while making them easier to digest. Mixed with fresh vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, this salad makes for a crunchy and flavorful meal that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Khichdi Moong dal khichdi comfort Moong dal khichdi is a comforting dish made by cooking moong dal with rice and spices until soft. This simple yet satisfying meal is perfect for those looking for something warm and wholesome in the morning. Often garnished with ghee or coriander leaves, khichdi provides both nourishment and comfort.

Vada Moong dal vada crunch Moong dal vada are deep-fried fritters made from ground moong dal mixed with spices and herbs. These crispy snacks are popular street food items that can be relished as breakfast or tea-time treats. Served hot with chutneys or sauces on the side, these vadas give an enjoyable crunch along with the rich flavors of lentils.