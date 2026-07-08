Paneer lovers, try these recipes today
What's the story
Paneer, a versatile Indian cheese, is loved for its mild flavor and ability to absorb spices. It is a staple in vegetarian diets across the globe. Paneer can be used in a number of dishes, making it a favorite among those looking for plant-based protein options. Here are five creative paneer recipes that highlight its adaptability and deliciousness.
Dish 1
Paneer tikka skewers
Paneer tikka skewers are a hit at parties and get-togethers. Cubes of paneer are marinated in yogurt and spices before being grilled or baked. The marination makes the paneer flavorful, while keeping it soft. Served with mint chutney, these skewers make for an amazing appetizer or snack option.
Dish 2
Palak paneer delight
Palak paneer is a classic dish where spinach and paneer come together in a creamy curry. The spinach is pureed to a smooth consistency and cooked with spices like cumin and garam masala. The paneer cubes are added later, soaking up the rich flavors of the sauce. This dish is both nutritious and satisfying, making it a favorite among many.
Dish 3
Paneer bhurji twist
Paneer bhurji is an easy-to-make dish that requires crumbling paneer and cooking it with onions, tomatoes, and spices. It is similar to scrambled eggs but with an Indian twist. This quick recipe is perfect for busy days when you want something tasty without spending too much time in the kitchen.
Dish 4
Shahi paneer indulgence
Shahi paneer is all about indulgence, with its rich gravy made from nuts like cashews or almonds blended into a paste with onions and tomatoes. This luxurious curry uses cream to give it a smooth texture, elevating the taste profile of the soft paneer cubes added later on.
Dish 5
Paneer stuffed bell peppers
For those looking for a fusion twist on traditional recipes, stuffed bell peppers filled with spiced crumbled paneer provide an exciting option. The peppers are baked until tender, allowing the flavors of the stuffing to meld beautifully within each bite. They offer a nutritious yet delicious alternative to regular stuffed vegetable dishes.