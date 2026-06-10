Pesto is a famous Italian sauce that uses pine nuts as one of its key ingredients

How pine nuts add flavor to Mediterranean cooking

By Vinita Jain 11:53 am Jun 10, 202611:53 am

What's the story

Pine nuts are a staple in Mediterranean cuisine, adding a unique flavor and texture to several dishes. These small seeds are packed with nutrients and have been used in cooking for centuries. Their buttery taste makes them a favorite in both savory and sweet recipes. Here are five Mediterranean dishes that highlight the versatility of pine nuts, giving you a taste of this region's rich culinary heritage.