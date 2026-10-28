5 fun ways to add pineapple to your everyday meals

Pineapple fried rice is a delicious combination of sweet and savory.

Cooked rice is tossed with chunks of fresh pineapple, vegetables like bell peppers and peas, and spices such as soy sauce and turmeric.

The dish is usually garnished with cashews or almonds for added crunch.

The natural sweetness of the pineapple balances the savory elements, making it an irresistible option for those who love a fusion of flavors.