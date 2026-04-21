Love plantains? You'll enjoy these dishes

Plantains are a staple in many African cuisines, providing a versatile base for a variety of dishes. Unlike bananas, plantains are starchy and can be used in both savory and sweet preparations. Across Africa , plantains are prepared in different ways, showcasing the continent's rich culinary diversity. Here are five African dishes that highlight the unique flavors and textures of plantains.

Dish 1 Fufu: A West African staple Fufu is a popular dish in West Africa, made by boiling and pounding starchy foods such as plantains. The result is a smooth, dough-like consistency that goes well with soups and stews. Fufu is usually eaten with hands by forming small balls and dipping them into flavorful sauces. It is a staple at many West African meals and showcases the region's love for hearty, filling foods.

Dish 2 Matoke: Ugandan delight Matoke is a traditional Ugandan dish made from cooking green plantains until soft and mashing them into a smooth paste. The dish is usually steamed or boiled with spices like garlic and onions to add flavor. Matoke can be served as a side dish with vegetables or lentils, making it a nutritious meal option. Its mild taste makes it an ideal accompaniment to more robust flavors.

Advertisement

Dish 3 Kelewele: Spicy fried plantains Kelewele is a popular street food from Ghana, consisting of ripe plantains marinated in spices such as ginger, cayenne pepper, and cinnamon before being fried until golden brown. The spicy-sweet snack can be eaten on its own or as an accompaniment to rice dishes. Kelewele offers an exciting contrast between sweetness from ripe plantains and heat from spices.

Advertisement

Dish 4 Ekwang: Cameroonian comfort food Ekwang is a traditional Cameroonian dish prepared by grating cocoyams or yams, with grated fresh leaves wrapped around them into small rolls that are cooked in palm oil with spices like pepper and onions. Sometimes, sliced ripe plantains are added for extra texture and flavor depth within each roll, making it even more delicious than ever before!