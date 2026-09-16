5 tasty snacks you can make with puffed rice
What's the story
Puffed rice, a staple in many Indian households, is not just versatile but also a healthy snack option. It is light, crunchy, and can be transformed into a variety of delicious snacks that are perfect for any occasion. From savory to sweet, puffed rice can be used to make snacks that are not just tasty but also easy to prepare. Here are some innovative ways to enjoy puffed rice.
Snack 1
Spicy puffed rice mixture
A spicy puffed rice mixture is an all-time favorite for those who love bold flavors.
By mixing puffed rice with peanuts, spices like turmeric and chili powder, and a dash of salt, you can prepare a crunchy snack that goes well with tea or coffee.
This mixture can be customized by adding ingredients like sev or roasted chickpeas for an extra crunch.
Snack 2
Sweet puffed rice bars
For those with a sweet tooth, puffed rice bars make for an easy-to-make treat.
By binding puffed rice with jaggery syrup and adding nuts like almonds or cashews, you can make chewy bars that are perfect for snacking on the go.
These bars are not only delicious, but also provide energy-boosting nutrients.
Snack 3
Puffed rice chaat delight
Puffed rice chaat is a tangy and spicy snack loved by many.
By mixing puffed rice with chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and a splash of lemon juice, you get a refreshing chaat.
Topped with tamarind chutney and yogurt, this dish gives you a burst of flavors in every bite.
Snack 4
Crispy puffed rice cutlets
Crispy puffed rice cutlets are an innovative take on traditional potato cutlets.
By mixing mashed potatoes with puffed rice, along with spices like cumin powder and garam masala, you can shape them into patties and shallow-fry them until golden brown.
These cutlets make for an amazing appetizer or side dish.
Snack 5
Tangy puffed rice bhel
Puffed rice bhel is an easy-to-make street food-inspired snack loved by all ages.
By mixing puffed rice with sev, chopped onions, tomatoes, boiled potatoes, and tangy tamarind chutney, you get a colorful bhel mix.
This is topped with fresh coriander leaves for added flavor.