5 tasty ways to cook with purple yam
What's the story
Purple yam, with its vibrant color and unique taste, is a versatile ingredient in many cuisines. Its natural sweetness and creamy texture make it perfect for both sweet and savory dishes. Here, we explore five delightful dishes that highlight the distinct flavor of purple yam. Each dish offers a different way to enjoy this nutritious root vegetable, showcasing its culinary potential.
Dish 1
Purple yam pancakes
Purple yam pancakes are a colorful twist on the classic breakfast favorite.
The yams are boiled, mashed, and mixed with flour, milk, and sugar to create a batter.
Cooked on a griddle until golden brown, these pancakes have a subtle sweetness and earthy flavor.
They can be topped with maple syrup or fresh fruits for added taste.
Dish 2
Purple yam pie
Purple yam pie is a popular dessert in many cultures.
The filling is made by blending cooked purple yams with coconut milk, sugar, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.
This mixture is poured into a pie crust and baked until set.
The result is a creamy pie with a vibrant purple hue that makes it visually appealing, as well as delicious.
Dish 3
Purple yam chips
For those who love snacking, purple yam chips are an excellent option.
The yams are thinly sliced and fried until crispy to make these chips.
Seasoned with salt or other spices, they offer a crunchy texture with the natural sweetness of the yam.
These chips make for a healthier alternative to regular potato chips.
Dish 4
Purple yam curry
Purple yam curry is an aromatic dish that combines the earthy flavor of yams with fragrant spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.
The yams are cooked in coconut milk, along with vegetables such as spinach or bell peppers, to create a hearty curry.
Served over rice or flatbread, this dish offers a satisfying meal option.
Dish 5
Purple yam smoothie bowl
A purple yam smoothie bowl makes for an energizing breakfast or snack option.
Blending cooked purple yams with bananas and almond milk until smooth creates a creamy base.
Topped with granola and fresh berries, it adds texture and sweetness without overpowering the natural flavors of the ingredients used in this vibrant bowl.