Rhubarb: The tart fruit that makes great desserts

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Rhubarb upside-down cake twist

An upside-down cake with rhubarb makes for an interesting twist on the classic recipe. In this dessert, slices of fresh or stewed rhubarb are arranged at the bottom of the cake pan before the batter is poured over them. When baked and inverted onto a plate, the vibrant pink stalks become an eye-catching topping. This cake is perfect for special occasions or casual gatherings.