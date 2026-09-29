5 tasty dishes you can make with roasted garlic

Creamy roasted garlic pasta is a simple yet satisfying dish that combines the rich flavor of roasted garlic with creamy sauces.

Start by roasting whole bulbs of garlic until golden brown and soft.

Mash the cloves and mix them into a sauce made from cream, Parmesan cheese, and herbs like basil or parsley.

Toss with your favorite pasta for a comforting meal that is sure to impress.